Bromelain from pineapple and how it can help against Covid-19

The results of the study of Prakash Radhakrishnan are promising: bromelain, an enzyme found in pineapple, inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection.

However, this researcher from the University of Nebraska, does not fall into sensationalism, rather – with intellectual honesty – he explains the dimension of his work published in 2021 in Clinical and Translational Medicine, a scientific journal of the prestigious Wiley publishing house.

“We are in the process of conducting clinical trials and developing a bromelain-based drug for Covid-19 and other members of the coronavirus family,” he clarifies in an interview for Tec Review.

This means that bromelain could be used (But not yet) as an antiviral drug against SARS-CoV-2 and future outbreaks of other coronaviruses in the world.

Bromelain in pineapple, an enzyme with great potential

Severe inflammation due to Covid-19 is precisely what is intended to be avoided in hospital treatments for patients infected by SARS-CoV-2, such as Radhakrishnan He explains it in his post:

“Currently, patients with Covid-19 are treated with different agents, including favilavir, remdesivir, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, darunavir and tocilizumab. However, the safety and efficacy of these drugs against Covid-19 still need further confirmation through randomized clinical trials ”.

Therefore, there is an emerging need to develop new drugs against SARS-CoV-2, according to this researcher, who maintains that bromelain, a substance that is already used as a dietary supplement in the treatment of patients with thrombosis problems, at some point may also be used effectively to combat the pandemic.

About, Ramón Antonio González García Conde, president of the Mexican Society of Virology, comments in an interview for Tec Review that medical science is precisely pointing in the direction indicated by Radhakrishnan, regarding the way in which it is expected to combat the current pandemic.

“In the coming years we will surely be able to have antivirals against Covid-19. I am optimistic that this is going to happen, but there is still a long time to do so ”, says this specialist.

More research

González García Conde says that there are currently various published investigations that expose the usefulness of around 300 substances with the potential to counteract Covid-19. But the scientific community has not yet been able to crown these efforts with victory.

“Hopefully these studies can continue to advance and it can finally be established if they can be useful or not, but we still do not have any compound that can be used as an anti-coronavirus in a specific way and that works well.”

The suggestion that a medicine, a substance or a fruit (such as pineapple) is enough to successfully combat Covid-19 is seductive. It is like a siren song that people should ignore, under penalty of putting their health and even their lives at risk. However, according to González, it should not be ruled out that some auxiliary diet works to face the pandemic

“There could be food supplements so that people have a healthy state of health and then they can respond better to the infection. People with previous comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes or cardiovascular problems usually present an induced inflammation that can be aggravated by the virus infection ”.

In other words, when people already suffer from a state of previous inflammation, for example of the respiratory system, the response of their immune system is uncontrolled, which aggravates the symptoms.

“In a healthy person, the response of the immune system is not so exacerbated and does not lead to a state of inflammation that puts their health at risk,” he says.

Healthy food

Experts say that to counteract the effects of the pandemic, in general, an adequate diet is needed.

Food is a component of the not entirely understood balance of health, in which not only nutrients and organs are involved, but also rest cycles and ways to manage emotional stress, among many other tangible and intangible factors.

At the center of this complexity is the immune system, which determines how the body defends itself against viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The law is simple: the stronger the body’s defense against infectious organisms and invading viruses, the more likely Covid-19 is not lethal.

Precisely to explain how to increase the possibility of prevention and survival, nutrition professionals assure that healthy eating is important.