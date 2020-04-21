The coronavirus pandemic is demanding a great effort not only from the population to prevent the rapid spread of the disease in Brazil, but also from national companies. The recommendation is to stay at home and isolate yourself, which has led the vast majority of organizations to close their doors to attendance and adopt the home office as a work strategy. This is also true for the real estate market. There are no more visits and face-to-face meetings. Now, to buy a house, everything must be done virtually – and this can further weaken the performance of a broker who does not have the support of technological solutions.

The study Perspectives for the Real Estate and Tourism Markets – Impacts of COVID-19, carried out by the Association for the Real Estate and Tourism Development of Brazil (ADITBrasil), shows that almost two thirds of the entrepreneurs that work in the real estate sector (63%) adopted the home full or part-time office in its staff. In addition, there is also concern about the impact of coronavirus in the coming months: 60% said they will change the entire strategy for the year and 30% believe they will only invest again from 2022.

The point is that isolation at home does not represent a business interruption. Even digitally, people get on with their life plans. Those looking for a home to buy, for example, take advantage of this period to compare, research and quote opportunities with the support of the internet. Placing offers on their websites is already a well-known tactic among real estate agents across the country. The point is that few contact details of the broker responsible for that property are available on the page. When someone contacts you at a time like this, they will probably negotiate directly with the business owner.

Thus, this lead with a potential client when the crisis passes will be in the hands of the real estate owner and not the broker, whose income depends on the commissions he earns with closed deals. In the current circumstance, the broker connected to a company is a practically invisible professional, who stays at home just talking to whom he has had a relationship with before. While he struggles to keep these negotiations going even without visiting, he does not even suspect that he is losing potential consumers.

To avoid this scenario, it is necessary for the professional to start using technological solutions in their favor. Not just WhatsApp to chat and set up meetings. There are real estate brokerage platforms on the market that allow the broker to act independently. In other words, while technology does the bureaucratic service, such as documentation analysis, it is free to do what it knows best: relate to the customer and outline the best strategy in times of crisis. If someone interested in the property appears, the lead goes directly to your phone and no longer to the real estate agent.

The crisis triggered by the coronavirus is serious, requires attention and will certainly continue in the coming months. But it also represents a unique chance for brokers to finally achieve the independence they have so longed for. Anyone who takes advantage of the isolation and the need to be digital to work alone and in the way they see fit, when the chaos passes will be able to efficiently serve the old – and new – customers, explains Fernando Nekrycz, Xaza’s CEO.

