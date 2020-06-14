Last summer it came to the eShop for the Remothered hybrid console: Tormented Fathers, the first title in a genre trilogy. Survival Horror mixed with twisted psychological terror, developed by the independent company Stormind Games, time has passed since then and now it is time for its continuation, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, with an equally intriguing new plot and many playable novelties to incorporate. The date chosen for the arrival of this second part is next August 25th on Nintendo Switch, with the support this time of the publisher Modus Games, known for having also participated in the publication of Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince. On the occasion of this announcement, the developer has shown a trailer with a disturbing background, such as the game itself, during the Future Games Show digital event, which you can take a look at below:

Broken Porcelain brings a host of welcome changes to the series, introducing new games and storytelling elements that breathe new life into the characters and an unprecedented level of immersion in this haunting adventure, perfect for new and old fans alike.

The truths buried at the Ashmann Inn will not be easily discovered: its many mysteries are intertwined and guarded by the looming threat from stalkers, powerful hunters trapped in time, and the confines of its walls. Survival will require more than quick reactions, as a resourceful and strategic approach will quickly become critical in this haunting adventure. Be smart: Knowing the best time to sneak, flee, or fight imminent danger can make hunters quickly hunted down.

– Exciting psychological plot. Award-winning cult classic Remothered returns in Broken Porcelain, the perfect entry point for new fans discovering the franchise, as well as series veterans who want to know more about the events and characters of tormented parents.

– Realistic survival horror. The Ashmann Inn is as rich in resources as it is in danger. Cautiously scour the surroundings for items to help you explore disturbing places that hide serious secrets from a terrifying past.

Intense stealth game. Stroll through the shadows of the Ashmann Inn and use everything at your disposal to distract enemies and escape with resources.

– Investigate and escape. Challenging puzzles, expanded knowledge, and a haunting soundtrack by composer Luca Balboni (Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Mine, Watch Them Fall) transforms the dark and gloomy atmosphere into a terrifying experience that will haunt players long after the game ends.

– Captivating characters. The list of charismatic characters grows as fan favorites return to meet all the newest additions to the cast inspired by the protagonists of the horror classics.

– Cinematic in real time. In a first series, fully animated real-time cinematics will breathe new life into the characters and world of Remothered for an unprecedented level of immersion.