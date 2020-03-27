Brodie Lee parodies Vince McMahon in an AEW Dynamite segment | Wrestling planet

As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite episode featured a taped segment featuring Brodie Lee, Alex Reynolds and John Silver from The Dark Order, where it was speculated that Lee’s character was making references to WWE President Vince McMahon.

Brodie Lee’s segment on #AEWDynamite has driven Vince McMahon crazy because he considers it an offense towards him.

#WWE executives talk about destroying #AEW when # COVID19 passes by attacking directly with the best they have at the coincident broadcast times pic.twitter.com/jo6r6mjWqW

– Planet Wrestling (@Planeta_Wrest) March 26, 2020

The segment featured Lee dining on meat with Reynolds and Silver. Lee chided her acolytes about where The Dark Order was headed and how they needed to get on with the show. Silver started dinner, but Lee kicked him out of the room because he tried to eat before Lee finished his own meal. Reynolds then sneezed, which also upset Lee. Reynolds was also kicked out and Lee sat back down to finish his meal.

Dave Meltzer noted that this segment included references to Vince eating at Morton’s Steakhouse and getting angry that he had to be the first to eat. The sneeze was also a reason for Vince to get angry. There has been a rumor that Vince hates it when people sneeze around him, something that many fighters have mentioned over the years. In other words, Brodie Lee parodies Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon confirmed the rumor in a 2019 interview with Barstool Sports.

“He doesn’t hate when I sneeze, but he always makes a face.”

But on the other hand, I’ve been close to him when he sneezed. It’s just because he doesn’t like anything he can’t control. The fact that he can’t control his sneeze bothers him.

On Wrestling Observer Radio it was noted that some people are “very upset” at the taunts towards Vince, presumably WWE executives.

