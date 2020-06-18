Most WWE fans would probably love to see a fight between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar, considering their similar athletic backgrounds. However, Lesnar reportedly refused to work with Matt Riddle. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Riddle apparently confirmed those reports and revealed exactly what happened at his meeting with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020.

Brock Lesnar told Matt Riddle to stop mentioning him on social media

Matt Riddle said that in the last Royal Rumble, he was excited to get into the ring for the Rumble fight. The former NXT tag team champion expressed that he hoped to have some time in the ring and mix it up with Brock Lesnar. Then, he encountered the Incarnate Beast before the fight and said:

“Let’s say you approached me with a security guard, not that I needed the security guard. He approached me, put his arm around me, and then said that we were never going to work together. So you shouldn’t mention his name or talk about him or something like that. And you shouldn’t mention it on social media. And I said, ‘Whatever you want, brother.’

Even though Matt Riddle complied with Lesnar’s demands, the original Bro still wants the “Dream Match” to happen, and said that would never change.

