Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre | As we already know after so many weeks of rivalry, Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE title against Drew McIntyre in what will possibly be the main event for Wrestlemania 36. It is the first time that Drew McIntyre will fight to get the maximum championship of this company. Unfortunately you will have to do it in the Performance Center and without an audience to support it. StillLet us review the rivalry between “the incarnate beast” and “the Scottish psychopath”.

How it all started?

In the Royal Rumble of this same year, Brock Lesnar entered as number 1. It seemed that “the incarnate beast” would take the victory, since it eliminated several superstars in a very dominant way. It started with Elias coming in at number 2. Later, Brock Lesnar would eliminate Erick Rowan, Big E, Kofi Kingston, MVP, John Morrison, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Shelton Benjamin, Rey Mysterio, Robert Roode, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura. The entrance of Ricochet with number 15, who had a mishap with Lesnar in the WWE Raw before Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar applied a “low blow” to Ricochet saying he’s not scared to face it.

Ricochet tried with all his power to eliminate Lesnar. Until finally Drew McIntyre comes in 16th place. At a time when the three were in the ring, Lesnar took off his gloves to receive McIntyre but from behind Ricochet applies a low blow to Lesnar, taking revenge for what happened on WWE Raw. With a sore Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre took the opportunity to apply a Claymore sending “the red beast” above the 3rd rope and eliminating it from the Royal Rumble.

Thereafter, Drew McIntyre managed to take the victory at the Royal Rumble and thus be the first contender for one of the highest WWE titles. In the next WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre announced that he wants to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania for the WWE Championship. Brock Lesnar went out that same night to apply an F5 to McIntyre. This was how the rivalry between the two began.

Ricochet also had his chance

As we said before, Much of Brock Lesnar’s elimination at Royal Rumble was thanks to Ricochet. His low blow to Lesnar caused him to weaken him so McIntyre applied his devastating Claymore to eliminate him. That is why Lesnar did not forget him, He faced him in the last Supershow Down in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for Ricochet, the fight was a ¨squash¨. With just one F5, Brock Lesnar claimed victory and continued his reign as WWE champion.

Since then, Ricochet has had a very big drop in his career. He lost to Riddick Moss in a 24/7 championship fight and was also sent multiple times to the WWE Main Event. Something had to happen with Ricochet to be so wasted by Vince McMahon and his creatives.

Drew McIntyre promises to win the championship

After humiliating Ricochet in Supershow Down, Brock Lesnar went out with Paul Heyman to threaten Drew McIntyre regarding the fight they will have at Wrestlemania. “The Scottish psychopath” came out and applied several Claymore to “the incarnate beast” making it clear that it will not be easy for him to defeat him in the great event. Since then, Drew McIntyre has promised several times that he will beat Brock Lesnar and become the new WWE champion, this being his first major achievement in the company of Vince McMahon.

Drew McIntyre has shown us his training for Wrestlemania. In a publication on their social networks, we see how “the Scottish psychopath” training in the mountains. The message that this sends is:

¨I am in the best shape of my life, Brock is coming for you. I will take a warrior to defeat the beast, a man guided by the nature around him. THIS IS MY TIME, THIS IS MY DESTINY! ¨

At the time this preview is written we do not know what day this fight will take place, whether on Saturday or Sunday. What we do know is that if everything goes well in the bookeo, We may have a very interesting fight between Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre, as the rivalry has been built very well. Both have been strong before their direct confrontation.

Will Drew McIntyre beat Brock Lesnar and become his WWE champion for the first time in his career? Will Brock Lesnar manage to retain the title? Give us your opinion in the comments.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.