Brock Lesnar accused of harassing and showing his private parts to former WWE fighter

Former WWE Diva Terri Runnels was recently invited on the KEE On Sports Podcast, and spoke about an incident that took place with Brock Lesnar, among other topics, such as her experiences in WWE, when she first joined and plus.

Terri Runnels is best known for her role as manager of her ex-husband, Goldust. She has managed multiple Superstars in WWE and has even won the Hardcore Championship in the past.

This is what Terri Runnels said about Brock Lesnar’s misconduct:

Brock did something that if it had happened in modern times, something else would have happened … You know. He showed me his p **** this happened when I was passing by where he was in the dressing room, and he called me by name. Then he opened his towel so he could see her private parts. I would have preferred that he was not as disrespectful to a woman who has been in this business for as long as I am. I knew he was going to have a lot of power (speaking of lesnar), that they were going to give him the championship, but at the time, he had been in this business for a long time. I deserve respect and what he did was very, very wrong. From the point of view of respect, from the point of view of sexual harassment, it was wrong. ” (H / t sportbible.com)

Brock Lesnar was last seen at WrestleMania 36, ​​where he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

WWE News: Bray Wyatt attacks Young Bucks

Hey! Praying hands is my gimmick pic.twitter.com/c4QYmiXiu0 – Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 24, 2020

The Young Bucks recently posted a photo of their latest merchandise on Twitter. His new shirt has a pair of hands clasped in prayer with the title ‘Christian AF’.

This term was coined by Matt Jackson in an episode of Being The Elite. However, former WWE champion Bray Wyatt has denounced The Young Bucks for stealing his character after seeing this new merchandise.

The Fiend commented on his Tweet saying:Hi! Praying with the hands is my character

It will be interesting to see how Matt or Nick Jackson respond to Bray Wyatt’s comments and whether there is another dispute on Twitter between the WWE superstar and the AEW fighters.

Vince McMahon loses interest in Shayna Baszler

WWE superstar Shayna Baszler made a big impact on NXT, where she was cast as Brock Lesnar’s equivalent of the female cast. Unfortunately for her, even though her debut in the main cast was shocking, she has been absent from television for a long time.

Vince McMahon had been reported to be quite interested in Shayna Baszler, but that interest seems to have faded now. This is what Cagesideseats has reported:

There is talk that Vince McMahon surrendered to Shayna Baszler and that he will not be receiving the push that was previously planned for her.

Shayna Baszler is a former NXT women’s champion and took on Becky Lynch for the RAW Championship at WrestleMania 36. The Cagefighter has not been seen since The Biggest Event of the Year and it is surprising that WWE is not using her despite Becky Lynch’s absence from RAW.

Will Vince McMahon decide to give Shayna Baszler a push to get him back on RAW Monday night or is his push gone forever? Only time will tell!

WWE News: Renee Young confirms having Covid-19

As reported throughout yesterday, it was revealed that more than 20 WWE people tested positive for Covid 19, including staff members, wrestlers, and producers. Now Renee Young went to twitter to reveal that she is also infected.

She assured that they have been difficult days, and that first her show was canceled, and then she gave her Covid-19.

Here the tweet in question:

Man. What a few days. My show gets canceled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ – Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Finally there is fear that several WWE fighters have the virus as Young had contact with them practically all last week.

So far the round of WWE News, which has undoubtedly been shocking. At the moment we expect more updates and we will certainly bring everything first hand.

