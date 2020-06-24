Brock Lesnar was last seen in WWE on the night of WrestleMania 36. He was unsuccessful in defending the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre that night. There are rumors that he will return for SummerSlam, but nothing is certain yet. In an earlier podcast, Terri Runnels spoke about an incident involving Brock Lesnar when he was with WWE.

Terri Runnels accuses Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment

Former WWE superstar Terri Runnels appeared on the KEE On Sports podcast. During his participation, Runnels spoke about his life before WWE, his time with the company, and his experiences. Brock Lesnar’s name appeared during the show, and Terri Runnels was furious at an incident that took place between the two.

“Brock did something that if it were something that had happened in the current times … You know. He showed me his p **** and called me as he walked past him in the locker room and opened the towel so I could see his genitals. I would prefer that he was not as disrespectful to a woman who has been in this business for as long as I am. I knew that he was going to have a lot of power, that they were going to give him the championship, but at that time, he had been in this business for a long time. I have respect and what he did was very wrong. From the point of view of respect, from the point of view of sexual harassment, it was wrong. ” (h / t sportbible.com)

Later it was revealed through the Wrestlelamia Twitter account that this was not the first time that Terri Runnels had spoken about this incident. He had also talked about this in 2004.

Terri Runnels accuses Brock Lesnar of sexual harassment. I’m guessing this incident happened in 2002, during the Insurrextion PPV. (Brock was on the card). She spoke about this with Wade Keller (PWTorch) in 2004. pic.twitter.com/ZhmwHXcys3 – Wrestlelamia #BLM (@wrestlelamia) June 23, 2020

Terri Runnels is widely known for the managerial roles she played in WWE. She debuted at the company with her then husband, Dustin Rhodes, known as Goldust. After Goldust, Terri Runnels went on to manage many WWE superstars such as Val Venis, The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and Perry Saturn.

Although she did not win the Women’s Championship in WWE, Terri Runnels managed to clinch the Hardcore Championship.

