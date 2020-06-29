Brock Lesnar has consolidated his status as one of WWE’s most successful Superstars during his two stints at the company.

Between 2002 and 2004, “The Next Big Thing” faced off against a variety of different superstars, from The Undertaker and The Big Show to Kurt Angle and Goldberg.

Since his return to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar’s ring abilities have been put to the test by superstars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, while some of his best fights have been against smaller opponents like AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. .

Given his level of stardom, it should come as no surprise that Brock Lesnar has something to say about who he does and doesn’t face in a WWE ring.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at three WWE Superstars that Brock Lesnar applied to work with, as well as two people he definitely didn’t apply to work with.

Brock Lesnar wants to work with R-Truth

One of the funniest moments in Brock Lesnar’s WWE career was in January 2020 when he was involved in a segment on RAW with R-Truth.

At the time, it had been announced that Brock Lesnar would enter the Royal Rumble from the No.1 position, despite the fact that he already held the WWE Championship.

The RAW segment saw R-Truth interrupt Brock Lesnar and his defender, Paul Heyman, before announcing their intention to remove Heyman from the Royal Rumble.

Once he realized that Brock Lesnar, not Heyman, was going to enter the Royal Rumble, Truth declared himself out of combat, causing “The Beast” to laugh out loud and turn away from the camera. .

Speaking to Uproxx in February 2020, Truth revealed that Brock Lesnar had personally requested to work with him again in the future following the success of his segment.

“Brock has actually been brainstorming. He wants to work with me doing something because of that segment. He released a couple of ideas. He and I talk later. The sky is the limit. This business is always changing, and I am always changing with things. “

The comedy segment is made even more impressive by the fact that Brock Lesnar worked without a script and rightfully didn’t know what was going to happen.

Big Show was saved by bait beast

The Big Show was sent to work on WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling development system in 2000, two years before Brock Lesnar was called up to the main cast.

The 7-foot-tall wrestler struggled to regain his place in the main event scene after returning to RAW and SmackDown, despite appearing in the Fatal 4-Way main event at WrestleMania 2000 against Triple H, The Rock and Mick. Foley.

In 2002, Brock Lesnar quickly established himself as WWE’s “Next Big Thing” by winning the Undisputed The Rock Championship at SummerSlam, and it didn’t take long for him to request a rivalry with The Big Show.

The two men began facing each other at live events in November 2002, the same month that The Big Show defeated Brock Lesnar in Survivor Series, and the Show revealed in 2020 on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast crediting “The Beast ”For getting his career back on track.

“I remember hearing the story that they [WWE] they were asking Brock [sobre] his next opponent, and he says, ‘I want to work with Show. He is a giant, he can work. “

The Big Show added that Brock Lesnar felt that WWE had not been using it to its full potential, which is one of the reasons why Paul Heyman’s client wanted to work with him.

Brock Lesnar wanted to work Finn Balor

As of this writing, Finn Balor, the first ever Universal Championship winner, has held the title for just one day of his WWE career, while Brock Lesnar has been Universal Champion for a total of 688 days.

Balor was forced to abandon the title in August 2016 after suffering a shoulder injury in his SummerSlam fight with Seth Rollins, ruling him out of the in-ring action until April 2017.

Despite returning to the RAW brand, which still held the Universal Championship at the time, the Irishman did not receive a title shot that he never officially lost until he was defeated by then-champion Roman Reigns in an episode of RAW in August of 2018.

Five months later, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Brock Lesnar asked if he could take on Balor at the Royal Rumble 2019, which may explain why Braun Strowman, Lesnar’s original opponent for PPV, was so abruptly replaced.

As it turned out, Brock Lesnar picked up the victory in a nine-minute fight causing Balor to submit to the kimura block.

