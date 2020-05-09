The size of the brain, up to a point, not related to intelligence level, but the density of the connections. So women’s brains are smaller on average than men’s: their bodies are simply smaller.

However, the great French anatomist Pierre Paul Broca (1824 – 1880) was obsessed with the size of the brain for a long time. Which is still ironic, because it was finally discovered that his was smaller than the average.

Drill area

Broca was convinced that criminals, dark-skinned foreigners, and women had smaller brains than white men, and that, in addition, eHe explained that they were less intelligent and also less honest.

Broca, to support his idea despite the increasingly overwhelming evidence to the contrary, carried out a strenuous cherry picking exercise, giving relevance only to studies that confirmed what he believed and ignoring those that proved him wrong. , as a study carried out in Germany suggesting that the brains of German citizens had a mass 100 grams higher than that of the French.

Broca argued that perhaps this was because the French evaluated were older than the Germans, so their brains were simply more shrunken. For criminals he also had his theories, as he explains Bill Bryson in The human body:

He also had trouble explaining why the criminals he was running sometimes had bigger brains, and decided that their brains had artificially swollen due to the stress of hanging. But the greatest indignity of all came when Broca’s own brain was measured after his death and found to be smaller than average.

Share



Broca’s obsession with brain size (when hers was smaller than normal)