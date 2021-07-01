Broady and Burrage say goodbye to Wimbledon

07/01/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Dutch player Arantxa Rus, number 66 of the WTA and Slovak Viktoria Kuzmova, number 32 of the WTA fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the 30th finals of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in one hour and twenty-five minutes to the British players Naomi broady Y Jodie anna burrage, number 181 of the WTA and, number 338 of the WTA respectively. After this result, the couple manages to qualify for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the losing pair, for their part, managed it 2 times. In addition, Rus and Kuzmova achieved 69% on the first serve and took 65% of the service points, while their rivals achieved a 62% effectiveness and won 51% of the service points. Finally, in terms of penalties, the winners did not commit any double faults and the players of the defeated pair made 3 double faults.

During the round of 32, Rus and Kuzmova will meet against the winners of the match in which they will meet. Alison van uytvanck Y Greetje Minnen against Sloane stephens Y Amanda Anisimova.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Women’s Doubles.) takes place between June 28 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.