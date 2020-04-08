The Broadway League, an organization representing Broadway producers and theater owners, announced Wednesday the extension of the current closure of Broadway shows in accordance with ongoing efforts to combat the statewide coronavirus pandemic. New York, epicenter of the pandemic, which records more than 4,000 deaths.

Theaters have been closed since March 12, on the order of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, who initially banned gatherings of 500 or more in an attempt to reduce the infection rate of the new coronavirus. Performances would resume on April 13. However, now, shows will be officially suspended until June 7.

“Our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of Broadway theater goers and the thousands of people who work in the theater industry every day, including actors, musicians, theater artists, ushers, and many other dedicated professionals.” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

“Broadway will always be in the heart of the Big Apple, and we join artists, theater professionals, and fans to look forward to the moment when we can once again experience live theater together,” the statement continues.

Three-month closing box office revenue losses on Broadway are estimated at around $ 500 million, with the additional impact on district businesses earning by Broadway lovers that pushes that figure to more than $ 1 billion. . While Broadway theaters have been closed for short periods in the past, due to labor disputes, in the wake of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 and after the September 11 attacks, a shutdown of this duration is unprecedented.

The industry is gearing up for a difficult recovery period as audiences are understandably hesitant about the crowd exposure even after the theatrical reopening, while tourism that makes up much of Broadway’s business will not be swift and still uncertain.

The New York theater community has been personally affected by the pandemic with the complication loss of the playwright coronavirus Terrence McNally, the actor Mark Blum, the composer Adam Schlesinger and the former president of Drama Desk William Wolf, among others, while beloved performing artists, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel Y Aaron Tveit have tested positive for the virus.

On Monday the Society of London Theater announced that the West End venues would remain closed until May 31, extending the closure beyond the earlier date set for suspended shows on April 26.