Broadway, New York’s iconic theater district, will remain closed until the end of the year due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the industry’s leading professional association said Monday.

The Broadway League has not set a date for performances to resume, but is offering refunds and exchanges for tickets to all shows until January 3, 2021.

The association said they were developing plans to safely open New York’s most profitable tourist attraction, including screening and testing for viewers, along with cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Forecasts are that performances can resume in early 2021 to end the longest shutdown in its history.

« The alchemy of 1,000 strangers coming together in a single audience by stimulating artists on and behind the stage will be possible again when Broadway theaters can safely house entire venues, » said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board of The Broadway League, in a statement.

« The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our top priority and we hope to return to our stages only when it is safe to do so, » he added.

Along with almost every event in the city, Broadway theaters closed in mid-March, when 31 productions were staged and eight were in rehearsals to premiere in the spring.

Brodway’s closure is a heavy blow. In normal times these theaters raise about $ 33 million a week in ticket sales.

Those responsible for « Frozen », a show based on the hit Disney movie, have already reported that its closure is permanent.

The plays « Hangmen », which had not yet been released, and « Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Also announced their closings, although both productions are more limited than a musical in terms of cast display.

mdo / ec / ll / yow / gfe / dga