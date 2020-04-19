Nick Cordero, Broadway star, virus complications make him lose a leg | Instagram

Broadway star and actor Nick Cordero faced a tough battle after after several days in serious health lost one of his legs after consequences of coronavirus.

Nick Cordero, also nominated for a Tony Award, had to have his right leg separated after being sedated for around 18 days.

As reported by his wife who was desperate, Amanda Kloots, requested on social networks that they will pray for the health of her husband and support them.

It may interest you Madonna lost 3 loved ones in a single day

Unfortunately the actor He presented some complications that led to the loss of one of his limbs.

He managed to get out of surgery alive and is heading to his room to rest and recover, Amanda Kloots herself reported.

Despite the fact that the doctors did everything possible to save his leg since Nick had been treated with anticoagulants to help with clotting, however, they had to stop treatment as it was causing internal bleeding.

We removed the blood thinners, but that would again cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today, “he said Saturday morning.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The ordeal of Nick began on March 31 when he entered the Intensive Care unit of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where he apparently remained unconscious and with a ventilator after contracting the Covid-19.

Meanwhile support was requested for Nick through GoFundMe where more than $ 200,000 was raised.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

For his part, the wife of Nick He shared daily videos of her and her 10-month-old son Elvis so he could watch them when he will wake up.

During the trajectory of Nick Cordero portrayed a dramatic talent mafia soldier in 2014 in the 1994 Broadway film adaptation Woody Allen of “Bullets Over Broadway“for which he received a Tony nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical. He moved to Los Angeles to star in” Rock of Ages. “

In another of his participations Lamb she played the role of Earl’s husband in front of his estranged wife whom Jessie Mueller would give life, in “Waitress” on Broadway as well as Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale”.

It also has other shares on the small screen where it appeared in several episodes of ”

Blue bloods“and” Law & Order: Special Victims Unit “as well as” Lilyhammer “and had a role in the movie” Going in Style “.

You can also read Coronavirus affected 12-year-old girl who is seriously ill

It is worth mentioning that the Covid-19 It has also greatly affected the health of other veteran Broadway actors including actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy, as well as composer David Bryan, and has claimed lives like Tony Terrence’s. McNally, Tony-winning playwright.

.