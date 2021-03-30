Broadway musical about Diana to be seen on Netflix before its premiere at the theater

Mar 30 (Reuters) – A new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix months before a Broadway landing scheduled for December, producers said on Tuesday, in a groundbreaking move to promote the project.

In one of the first Broadway shows to announce a firm date after the pandemic closed for more than a year, “Diana: The Musical” will premiere on December 16. But on October 1, it will be seen on Netflix, the producers said, in what would be the first deal of its kind for a new theatrical show.

“The opportunity to share our show, first with the global Netflix audience, and then live on Broadway, is something we have all been dreaming of for over a year,” they said in a statement.

Broadway theaters closed their doors in mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic, something that has officially lasted until June. But the New York theater community is targeting September at the earliest for musicals and live performances to return to the stage.

The musical, whose version for Netflix was shot in 2020 with the entire cast, tells the story of Diana from when she was a young bride until her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris at the age of 36.

(Report by Jill Serjeant. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)