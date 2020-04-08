Apr 8 (.) – Broadway theaters, one of New York’s most visited tourist attractions, will remain closed until June 7 due to the global coronavirus outbreak, an industry group said on Wednesday.

Theaters closed March 12 for a month, as authorities urged people to avoid large gatherings. With the coronavirus crisis still in effect and much of the United States confined to home, the deadline was extended.

“All New York City Broadway shows have been canceled until June 7, 2020,” the Broadway League, which represents producers and theater owners, said in a statement posted online.

“When this unexpected intermission comes to an end – and make no mistake, it will come to an end – we will once again gather in the lobby bars, sit side by side in velvet armchairs and laugh, cry and be glad. together, in unison, “he added.

The shows that were on the bill at the time of closing included hits such as “Hamilton”, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Kill a Mockingbird”.

