Closing Broadway Deferred Again Until January 2021

Given the constant permanence of the health crisis due to Covid-19 They report that the closure of Broadway will be postponed again until early January.

The pandemic that has plagued the world derived from coronavirus There has been no truce so that the establishments that had been closed have an early reopening date.

Right on Broadway When it had been announced in the past few days that performances would resume in September, producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows until January 3.

The Broadway experience can be deeply personal, but it’s also crucially community-based, « said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the board of The Broadway League, which represents the producers.

« The alchemy of 1,000 strangers that come together in a single audience feeding each artist on stage and behind the scenes will be possible again when theaters of Broadway They can safely house full rooms, « he added. » The safety of our cast, crew, orchestra and audience is our top priority and we hope to return to our stages only when it is safe to do so. «

The industry of movie theater, like many others, is one of those that had to announce the closure on March 12, interrupting all the shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open, and indefinitely postponing the opening hours of the Tony award.

The

producers, who attached to the recommendations of the sanitary and municipal authorities, extended the closure to

June 7th and later on September 6.

The national union representing actors and stage directors Actors’ Equity Association, noted the extension of the closing and suggested to legislators to include funds and loans for the arts and to help those who work in the Arts live scenes.

This association is pressing for after a emergency $ 4 million in supplemental funds for the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Corporation for Public Broadcasting, consist of low-interest loans to theaters that do not qualify for NEA funding.

While in London, the producer Cameron Mackintosh has noted that his company’s West End productions of « Hamilton, » « The Phantom of the Opera, » « Mary Poppins » and « Les Miserables » will not reopen until 2021 due to the health crisis that today occupies the world.

Similarly, The J CenterJohn F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, has canceled most of the performances and events announced until the end of 2020 as has the Huntington Theater in Boston.

Theater Broadway It grossed more than $ 1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Until now, producers And unions are arguing about the safest ways they can reopen their facilities.

However, with this new postponement many shows planned for this fall have been moved to next year, including a revival of « The Music Man » with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster that would begin rehearsals on June 29, but will now open in May 2021.

On the other hand, shows Opening this spring, they have abandoned their plans, including « Hangmen » and a revival of Edward Albee’s « Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. » A production of « The Minutes » by Tracy Letts and « American Buffalo » by David Mamet plans to reach Broadway in the spring of 2021, opening one year after the previously scheduled opening dates.