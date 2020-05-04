At the end of 2019, Google updated the data on the global coverage of Google Maps and left Spain in a very good position in terms of connection quality and availability of functions. But what about broadband coverage in our country? Well, we can also boast in this field.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation has published the 2019 annual report on broadband coverage in Spain: 30 Mbps networks already reach 94% of the Spanish population, while ultra-fast networks of more than 100 Mbps reach 84% of the inhabitants. This means that the gap with rural areas has narrowed in the last yearAnd that, without taking into account the public aid approved by the European Union last December.

Speed ​​as a pending subject for 2020

In the report “Broadband coverage in Spain in 2019”, we can see how, in one year, there has been a nine percentage point increase in the coverage of broadband networks of at least 30 Mbps compared to 2018: from 85.1% we have gone to 94.3% of the Spanish population.

The increase has taken place in all the autonomous communities, but they stand out especially provinces like Zamora, Lugo, Ávila or Segovia, which had less population coverage of these networks in 2018 and show a growth of 30 percentage points or more.

Regarding ultra-fast broadband networks (with a speed equal to or greater than 100 Mbps), in 2019 they already reached 83.6% of the population, which is three percentage points more than the previous year. In this sense, fiber optics to the home (FTTH) continues its growth, so that in June 2019 it reached 80.4% of the Spanish population, an increase of three percentage points and half a million more homes compared to 2018 .

The digital divide in rural areas is reduced

Another outstanding conclusion that this report gives us is the reduction of the digital divide in the areas

rural where speed coverage of over 30 Mbps has improved 32 percentage points compared to 2018. Thus, in June 2019, coverage reached 86.6% of the population, or what is the same, more than seven million people living in municipalities with a population density of less than 100 inhabitants / km2.

This increase of almost three million people more than the previous year is largely due to the obligation established by the Government in late 2018 for operators to guarantee 30 Mbps or higher coverage for at least 90% of citizens who live in population units of less than 5,000 inhabitants. What if you look at ultra-fast network coverage of over 100 Mbps? In this case, the increase in rural areas has been almost twelve percentage points, from 38.3% to 49.8%.

The report also includes the coverage forecast: to that existing in June 2019 is added the one that will be reached once the projects that are currently underway within the framework of the New Generation Broadband Extension Plan (Plan PEBANGA), co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). When these projects are executed in 2021, ultra fast speed coverage will reach 91.24% of the Spanish population and 75.29% in rural areas.

