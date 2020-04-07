The revolutionary system created by the F1 teams is already approved

This week begins delivery to British hospitals

The design will be made public to help globally against the coronavirus

The Mercedes team will begin this week the distribution of up to 10,000 respirators, created by Formula 1 teams within the Pitlane Project, to the British Health Service. In the process, they have had to reform their entire engine department, which is now fully dedicated to this new activity.

These are CPAP devices – continuous positive airway pressure – created to help patients with coronavirus with lung infection breathe easier. These devices were developed by Mercedes engineers, who worked together with University College London and doctors at UCL Hospital to create a rapid manufacturing device.

In less than 100 hours after the first joint meeting between all, they had already manufactured the first unit. After evaluating the device at University College London Hospital and other London hospitals, it has already been approved and the first order from the British National Health Service is 10,000 units.

To produce them, Mercedes has had to completely transform their Brixworth motor technology center and now manufacture 1,000 devices a day, as reported by the Formula 1 web portal.

The 40 machines that normally make Formula 1 pistons and turbos are now used to produce these positives. In addition, the team also works to make the device design available to other manufacturers, to help other countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Since the project was announced, we have received an incredible number of requests for the CPAP device from around the world. Making the design and specifications to be Open Source It will enable companies around the world to manufacture these devices at an appropriate speed and scale to aid in the global response against coronavirus, “said Andy Cowell, CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Department of Engines.

Brixworth – © F1

