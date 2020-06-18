Brittany Murphy, it is believed that her mother had something to do with her departure | .

The promising Hollywood star Brittany Murphy He lost his life in 2009 and although 11 years have passed since his departure, his death still causes a stir because it is believed that his own mother had something to do with.

It was on December 20, 2009 when Murphy was found lying in the bathroom with his lifeless body back then his mother Sharon Murphy and her husband lived in the same house.

According to the CHIC portal, once the authorities arrived at her house, they tried to revive her, but nothing could be done.

Simon Monjack was the husband of Brittany and coincidentally within months he lost his life in causes similar to his wife this opened rumors that something more serious than just an i could have gonetoxicityn with drugs as they stated in the autopsy.

That is why much was mentioned that the actress’s own mother was involved, since autopsies in both stories revealed that the cause of death had been due to a combination of pneumonia, anemia and a drug overdose.

Everything was related to the actress because her wealth was not only a few dollars, and who would be the lucky one to be his heir because she was obviously her husband and later her mother, that could have been a reason for Sharon to intervene, don’t you think?

In the United States a documentary titled: Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, in it the mystery of his death is addressed and although Sharon her mother always denied that it had anything to do with both deaths, both that of her daughter and that of her son-in-law, the doubt was always present.

Throughout the documentary several unresolved unknowns in relation to his loss will be presented, perhaps we will be surprised with some details that we did not know of. Brittany Murphy the actress who at the time of losing her life had 32 years.

