Brits trust post-pandemic recovery more than Europeans

(Bloomberg) – The British are much more confident than people in France, Germany and Sweden about the prospects for a strong economic recovery after the pandemic, according to a survey that also highlights growing domestic approval of the crisis response by part of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The latest six-country survey conducted by Kekst CNC found that 53% of Britons expect a stronger economy in the next three months, compared to 51% in the United States, 30% in Sweden, 24% in Germany, 19 % in France and 10% in Japan.

The study of different perceptions of the pandemic also shows how the UK vaccination program has improved Johnson’s approval ratings among respondents, in contrast to those of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. . That’s despite the UK having the highest coronavirus death rate in Europe, under Johnson’s watch.

“The vaccination campaign is key and has been a critical factor behind increasing confidence in the UK Government and in how consumers view the future of the economy,” said James Johnson, Senior Advisor at Kekst CNC. “This is completely different from what is seen in Europe, where dissatisfaction with vaccine programs has led to falling ratings for political leaders, and the lowest ratings in history for Merkel and Macron.”

Johnson’s net approval rating for his handling of the pandemic is still minus 4%, but it has risen from a low of minus 24% in December. Merkel’s rating has fallen to minus 1% from a high of 48% in June. Macron’s rating has dropped to minus 24%, the lowest since Kekst CNC began probing the issue last year. A negative number means that more people think the politician is mishandling the issue.

Vaccination boost

Last year, Germany was widely considered to have handled the pandemic better than Britain, with notably lower death toll in a country with a larger population. But in recent months, a third wave of infections, coupled with a vaccine launch lagging behind the UK, has eroded Merkel’s popularity. Those same factors have influenced Macron’s position.

The UK has administered enough doses of vaccines to cover around 40% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. That compares with 41% in the US, 22% in Germany, 21% in France, 19% in Sweden and 2% in Japan.

In the survey, about eight in 10 Britons said the timing of the vaccine release is “about right”, compared to just one in 5 Germans, less than a quarter of French respondents, and just 10% of the Japanese.

Pollsters interviewed 1,000 people in each of the six countries. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

