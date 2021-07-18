Britney with new lawyer accuses her father of guardianship abuse. The singer already has a new lawyer and wants to press charges against her father for abuse of power as a guardian. After the hearing, Britney posted a thank you to all her fans for supporting her.

OMG! Ok, I go in parts. In the last conservatorship hearing, Britney was granted the right to hire her own lawyer, the singer accused her father, Jamie Spears, of abusing his power as guardian, this Wednesday, July 14. I bring this report from Us:

“I’m here to get rid of my dad and accuse him of abuse of guardianship” – said the 39-year-old singer, noting that she is “extremely terrified” of Jamie, 68. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life.”

Crying, Britney said she wanted to press charges against her father.

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what it is … I thought they were trying to kill me.”

During the hearing, Britney was granted the right to hire her own lawyer for the first time since the conservatorship began. Samuel Ingham III, the court-appointed attorney who has handled his case since 2008, resigned in June. On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny approved Ingham’s resignation, allowing Britney to replace him with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor.

This hearing is the most recent since the explosive statement by the pop star on June 23, where in addition to exposing some of the abuse she has suffered under the tutelage of her father, she revealed her desire to end it without a medical evaluation.

According to TMZ, during the hearing Britney spoke over the phone, repeating her wish to finish the conservatorship. She said that her father and others involved had threatened her, saying “There should be no threats against me at all, ever. I have serious abandonment problems. “

At times Britney seemed to ramble on about other horrible things that happened to her, claiming that “they” took away her hair vitamins, her coffee, her car keys after she received a traffic ticket. It was difficult to know when all those events happened, says the website. She also burst into tears, saying that she wants her father out of the conservatorship today and investigated for foster care abuse.

Britney’s new attorney Rosengart was in court and said that if Jamie loved his daughter, he would “resign today.” Britney made it clear that she is fine with Jodi Montgomery continuing to be her personal mentor.

Jamie Spears’ attorney reiterated his belief that Jodi Montgomery is responsible for several of the accusations Britney made during her testimony, such as wanting to remove her IUD and marry.

So, in short, the judge approved the resignation of Ingham, Britney’s previous attorney, as well as the resignation of the company that would be joint guardian of her estate, Besemer Trust. That leaves Jamie Spears as the sole guardian of her estate, Jodi Montgomery remains as Britney’s personal guardian, and Mathew Rosengart is the new attorney representing her.

Britney thanked her fans for all the support on her Instagram by placing the hashtag #FreeBritney and with the finger emoji … you know what it means … with a video of her riding a horse and making the star in celebration.

