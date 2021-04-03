Britney Spears writes her posts on her social networks, okay? The pop star is denying all those reports that claim that she has no control of her networks and that someone else writes her posts.

WTF? Turns out a professional makeup artist, Billy Brasfield said Britney hadn’t written an Instagram post where she says you haven’t seen the documentary ‘Framing Britney’ but you cried for two weeks. The makeup artist even claimed that he had written a message to Britney and she had responded immediately.

According to TMZ, Britney Spears herself has denied this saying:

“No, I don’t talk to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he’s talking to, but I’m not talking to Billy B. “

Brasfield – who worked with Spears in 2012-13, said he had texted the singer through the Instagram post, and she responded immediately, telling him that she hadn’t said that.

It was reported that this Tuesday, that Britney Spears had talked about the documentary Framing Britney (yep, AGAIN!) writing on her Insta that she was “ashamed of how the media put it” and that she “cried for two weeks.”

“I didn’t see the documentary but from what I saw of it I was ashamed of how they showed me … I cried for two weeks and well … Sometimes I still cry.”

Many people, including Brasfield, were quick to claim that the post could not have been written by Britney and fans even went after her social media manager, Cassie Petrey, claiming that she was the one who wrote that message, not Britney. Too much free time, huh?

But, Brit’s social media manager didn’t write that message about the Hulu documentary, Cassie didn’t even know Brit was going to talk about it until she saw the post posted.

Another report that I read there said that someone claimed that they deleted their comment on that Britney post, the user claimed that she had commented: (something like that) why did Britney not record herself writing what she said in her posts, in order to leave see to all that it is not someone else who writes them. WTF? Really?

Honestly, all this paranoia with Britney is overwhelming, seriously. LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE! What they are going to achieve is that you remove the comments from your posts… HA! Okay. Better not. Imagine if that happens, LOL! All theories.

Anyways, the point is that Britney Spears writes her posts on her social media. Period!

