Britney Spears will testify in court about her legal guardianship on June 23

Britney Spears has requested to intervene before the Superior Court of Los Angeles in a hearing, scheduled for the June 23, on the legal guardianship that has controlled his life for 13 years.

The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, said Tuesday that Spears you want to speak in court, something he had not done since May 10, 2019, when his statement was taken behind closed doors and nothing he said was made public. It is unknown if the June hearing will be organized under the same secrecy and what are the requests that the singer will present in his speech.

Fifty hundred followers of the “princess of pop” gathered this Tuesday in front of the Los Angeles courts with banners in support and messages that rated as slavery legal guardianship whereby Spears’ father controls all of his daughter’s assets and decisions.

Earlier in the year, the court found that the father, Jamie Spears, I would not be the only legal guardian and must share all decisions with an investment fund chosen by Spears, the firm Bessemer Trust.

The decision came after the artist’s legal team expressed their “strong opposition” for his father to continue to exercise total control over his life. “It is no secret that my client does not want his father as a co-tutor, but we recognize that it is a separate issue, “said the lawyer.

For her part, the lawyer for the father, Vivian Lee Thoreen, assured that his will is end legal guardianship as soon as the conditions are met. “If you want to finish it, you can register a petition,” he considered in an interview with CNN.

Spears, now 39, agreed to have her father become her legal guardian in 2008, a period marked by erratic behavior in which she was admitted to a psychiatric and lost custody of his children.

Later the artist he rehabilitated, released new albums and starred in one of the most watched shows in Las Vegas, but guardianship was never revoked.

The Toxic singer has said that “will not act again” until his father abandons that legal figure, questioned by thousands of Spears followers who periodically demonstrate with the slogan “#FreeBritney” (Freedom for Britney) and whose media interest increased after the premiere of the documentary film Framing Britney, produced by The New York Times.