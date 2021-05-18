Britney Spears will speak in court at next hearing for her guardianship

Britney: I cried two weeks after watching Framing Britney Spears 2:10

(CNN) – Britney Spears will address the court during an upcoming hearing for the guardianship of her estate.

Spears attorney Samuel D. Ingham III spoke at a hearing Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Britney wants to address the court directly,” Ingham said. And she added that she would like that to happen within the next month. CNN was present virtually in the process.

That hearing will be held on June 23.

The battle over Spears’ estate, which stands at $ 60 million, has raged for months. It began last August when Ingham applied to officially remove his father, Jamie Spears, as guardian. The oldest of the Spears had been the guardian of the estate since 2008, along with the lawyer Andrew Wallet, as a result of a series of personal problems that the singer starred in public. For most of that period, Jamie Spears also oversaw her daughter’s health and medical decisions. In 2019, he was the sole administrator of the singer’s assets, after the resignation of Wallet.

In November, the judge ordered Jamie Spears to remain co-guardian of the estate and appointed the Bessemer Fund to serve as the other co-guardian.

During a hearing in March, Ingham requested that Jamie Spears be removed as guardian and that Jodi Montgomery replace him permanently. Montgomery has been the singer’s temporary guardian since Jamie Spears withdrew due to health concerns in September 2019.

In the wake of the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which premiered in February, interest in the singer’s tutelage has grown. Celebrities and fans have also created the viral hashtag #FreeBritney, which translates to #LiberenaBritney

Spears has not directly referred to guardianship. But, he has taken to social networks to say that he is fine. Earlier this month, she wrote on Instagram that she is “flattered” with the attention to her well-being.

“Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and cares about my life,” he wrote.

She also said on her Instagram account in March that although she didn’t see the documentary, she was “embarrassed by how I was portrayed.” And he added that he cried for two weeks.

Jamie Spears told CNN in December that he has not spoken to his daughter since Ingham applied last summer.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he said then. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families have to step in, as I have done for the last more than 12 years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have provided and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.

His attorney Vivian Thoreen told CNN that Jamie Spears wants the guardianship to end.

“Nothing (Jamie) would like more than to see that Britney doesn’t need a guardianship,” Thoreen said. Whether or not there is an end to the guardianship is really up to Britney. If she wants to end the guardianship, she can file a petition to terminate it, “he said.