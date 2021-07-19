Britney Spears will not go on stage while her father controls her: “He killed my dreams”

The singer Britney Spears, in 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: VALERIE MACON via . via .)

Singer Britney Spears has announced that she will not take to the stage as long as her father continues to control all aspects of her life, as he has done for the past 13 years. The one who was known as the “princess of pop” has posted on Instagram an image that reads the message: “Accept me for who I am or kiss my ass, eat shit and step on some legos.”

Along with the image, Spears has made a long statement in which, apparently, she responds to the criticism that some videos have received in which she appears dancing.

“To those who criticize the videos in which I dance … Look, I am not going to perform on any stage in the near future as long as my father continues to decide what I wear, say, do or think. I have already done it for the last 13 years ”, the artist has launched. In addition, he has stated that he prefers to dance in the living room of his house than to get on a stage in Las Vegas, where people are so “gone” that they cannot even shake his hand.

“I’m not going to put on a lot of makeup and rehearse and rehearse and rehearse again and not be able to do something real, with old mixes of my songs, while I’m begging for my new music to be put on a show for my fans … So I quit !!!! ”, he added.

The singer also lashed out at her father, James Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears: “I don’t like my sister showing up at awards shows and singing MY remixed SONGS!”

“My supposed support network did me profound damage !!!! This legal guardianship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is just the hardest thing to kill for this world … and still people try !!! ” , has regretted.

The artist, who has more than 31 million followers on Instagram, has used this social network in recent weeks to break the silence that had dominated her life in recent years and share some of her feelings.

Spears went to court to end the legal guardianship that limits her life, which is a mechanism reserved for severely disabled people who are not supposed to take care of themselves. Britney’s father took charge of her personal life and finances after a period of erratic behavior that made headlines in 2008.

Although the measure was temporary in its inception, it has been maintained throughout 13 years in which the artist has acted, published albums and starred in a millionaire show in Las Vegas between 2013 and 2017, sometimes against her will. .

The open conflict between the singer and her father has generated a movement in social networks in support of what was one of the most popular American artists of the late last century. The slogan “#FreeBritney” (Freedom for Britney) has gained momentum this year after the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney, a film produced by The New York Times that reviews the most controversial and harsh aspects of the artist’s career.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

