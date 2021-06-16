Britney Spears will attend a hearing on her guardianship



Britney Spears.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court confirmed Monday that “all parties, including Ms. Britney Spears, are scheduled to appear remotely ”at the June 23 hearing.

“There will be limited seating available in the courtroom and in an overflowing room with a live audio feed from the courtroom,” a press release reads, noting that fans can “remotely hear the audience” but “no cameras will be allowed” inside.

It will be the first time the singer has addressed Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny, who is presiding over her guardianship case.

In May, a source told Page Six that the 39-year-old pop star’s main focus in her future legal battle is to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the case.

“She feels that ending the guardianship completely can always be discussed in the future, but right now the problem is Jamie,” the source said.

In November 2020, Britney said through her court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, that he was “scared” of Jamie, 69, and that he would “not act” in the future if he was still in charge of his career.

Jamie has been responsible for her daughter since her public meltdown in 2008. Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, temporarily replaced Jamie in 2019 as the Grammy winner’s person in charge of personal affairs as she recovered from surgery. , but Jamie still has partial control over Britney’s finances.

In March, Britney requested that Montgomery stay on the case permanently. A final decision has not yet been made.

Meanwhile, Jamie shares control of his daughter’s multi-million dollar property along with a private company, the Bessemer Trust.

Britney, who has been on an indefinite work hiatus since 2019, believes that Jamie’s removal will allow her to return to a “normal” life.

“She enjoys simple pleasures like driving her car and going on vacation,” said the source. Sure, she can do whatever she wants inside her own home, up to a point, but every time she wants to step outside, it immediately has to become a more important conversation because security guards, lawyers, and others they must get involved.