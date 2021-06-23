Britney Spears will appear in court, but what will she say? – The Sun of Mexico

Britney Spears will speak Wednesday with the Los Angeles judge who oversees the control of her personal and business affairs, in an increasingly controversial 13-year deal that has seen the pop star go from collapse to comeback to retreat again. .

What she will say and whether her fans and the media will listen to her is anyone’s guess.

The ex-teen sensation, now 39, is not expected to appear in person Wednesday but is expected to speak to the judge via an audio link. The last time Spears did so was in March 2019, but the court was closed to the public and her testimony was private.

Spears has been under guardianship since 2008 when she collapsed. A year later, he came back with a new album and a world tour and worked hard until the end of 2018. Details of his mental health were never revealed.

The singer’s status as a pop culture icon and the mystery surrounding her mental health have drawn attention from Wednesday’s audience.

“She was America’s bride … She is a slice of America and her history and seeing her troubles and resurrection is also a part of American history,” said Scott Rahn, a Los Angeles attorney who specializes in guardianship and custody matters.

Last year, Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal matters ranging from his medical care to visiting his secluded village outside of Los Angeles. Your request still needs to be considered in detail.

Jamie Spears is also one of the singer’s financial managers.