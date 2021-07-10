“Britney Spears, we’re going to get you out!” Madonna demands that the “princess of pop” be released – El Sol de México

Since the #FreeBritney movement rose to prominence to support Britney Spears in the fight against her father’s legal guardianship, several celebrities have joined to express their support for the “princess of pop.”

And it is again Madonna who demands an end to the guardianship, as the Toxic singer pleaded three weeks ago before the courts in Los Angeles, California.

With a message on her social networks, the “queen of pop” compared the legal guardianship that controls the life of Britney Spears for 13 years with slavery and claimed that it violates human rights.

In his Instagram stories, he uploaded a photograph in which he wears a shirt with the name of Britney Spears and demands that he be free.

“Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a human rights violation! Britney we’re getting you out of jail ! “wrote Madonna.

Madonna and Britney shared the throne of pop music during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The two collaborated together in 2003 with Me Against the Music and their performance to the rhythm of Like a Virgin -Madonna’s emblem- in the MTV awards that year, with a kiss between the two included, is considered one of the most remembered from pop culture.

Christina Aguilera, who was also in that performance, already showed her support for Britney days after her statement in court: “The conviction and desperation of this request for freedom lead me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without the compassion or decency of those in control, “he said.

Justin Timberlake, Britney’s ex-partner; Paris Hilton, Elon Musk and Iggy Azalea are several of the celebrities who have publicly supported the singer of Lucky.

The latest reaction since Britney’s intervention is the request that Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, made to the Los Angeles Superior Court for her daughter to choose an attorney to defend her interests.

In this way, the mother would side with Britney, considering that her current situation is very different from the mental health collapse she suffered in 2008, when legal guardianship began on a temporary basis at its inception.

However, her father, Jamie Spears, has been the guardian since then and, for the moment, has not taken any steps to fulfill the desire expressed by his daughter to end this legal mechanism.

Britney’s parents have been divorced since 2002, and although they reconciled for a time, they lead separate lives.

In recent days, several people involved in Britney’s life have resigned: her former attorney, her artistic representative and the fund that controlled her $ 60 million estate.

Larry Rudolph, Spears’ artistic representative for 25 years, broke his contract with the singer because, he said, Britney wants to officially retire from the music industry.

“It has been more than two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which point she informed me that she wanted to take an indefinite work break. Earlier today, I understood that Britney had expressed her intention to officially retire.” Rudolph wrote in a letter to the artist’s father, Jamie Spears, and the attorney overseeing the conservatorship, Jodi Montgomery.

While Samuel Ingham, the attorney appointed by the Los Angeles Court for Britney, also withdrew from the case after his work was called into question after the artist said in her last statement that she never knew she had the right to request the termination of the guardianship and did not let him speak against it.

“I’ve been talking to him like three times a week. We’ve built a kind of relationship, but I haven’t really had the opportunity to personally choose my own lawyer. And I wish I could do that,” Britney said in her media statement from the June 23.

Now, the judge overseeing the legal guardianship, Brenda Penny, must appoint a new lawyer or give Britney the possibility to choose him herself.

Because of that same controversial testimony, the investment fund Bessemer Trust decided to get out of the process.

Currently, legal guardianship is divided into two parts: the financial area, controlled by Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust; and the personal and medical aspect, tutored by the lawyer Jodi Montgomery.

If the judge approves the request, the future of the guardianship is not clear, since last year the artist expressed her “strong opposition” to her father controlling her wealth, which is why a consultant was appointed.

Spears’ fortune is valued at $ 60 million.

“This guardianship is paying the salary of many people. I am fed up,” said Britney Spears during the telephone statement full of forceful statements such as: “I am not happy”, “I can not sleep” and “I felt drugged.”

|| With information from . ||