Britney Spears was vaccinated against the coronavirus and shared his experience on Instagram.

The 39-year-old singer revealed on Thursday, April 8, in a video with her boyfriend Sam Asghari that she received the coronavirus vaccine and shared how she felt when she was vaccinated.

“Okay, people on the Internet said that it was very very bad that it was like a bullet that went through your arm. Was nothing. I did not feel anything. I’m fine and I hope to continue being fine ”- she said before giving a high five to Sam.

So, Britney Spears was vaccinated against the coronavirus. This is one of his most recent videos, it looks better, different from the previous ones.

Share this news!