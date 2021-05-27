Britney Spears was about to star in ‘Diary of a passion’

This was revealed by the director of the casting of the film, Matthew berry, who 17 years after the tape hit theaters, shared with the American media The Post, a video in which ‘The Princess of Pop’ can be seen auditioning, however, the role was obtained by Rachel, who in those years still did not enjoy the fame that with the passage of time.

Another of the anecdotes that came out of the trunk of memories and that was relived after this revelation was that of the supposed infatuation that he lived Ryan gosling (protagonist of The Notebook), from Britney.

The Notebook, was the tape that launched him to fame. (Special)

According to a testimony of Christina Aguilera, who shared some time with Ryan and Britney In ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, when they were just teenagers, the actor would have always been in love with the singer, however, everything seems to indicate that since that time, Britney had already had her eyes on Justin Timberlake.

Another famous who was about to be Allie in the plot of ‘The Notebook ‘, or ‘Diary of a passion’, was the actress Kate beckinsaleBut as the casting director revealed, the chemistry needed for the story didn’t work between her and Ryan.