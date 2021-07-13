Britney Spears wants former federal prosecutor to represent her in her legal battle

Unexpected celebrity joins the request “Free Britney” 0:53

. – Britney Spears is in talks with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about the possibility of representing her in her guardianship battle, a source with knowledge of the matter tells CNN.

Samuel D. Ingham was first appointed by the court as Spears’ attorney early in her conservatorship in 2008. Ingham submitted a request to resign on July 6.

During her statement in court last month, Spears stated that she wanted to choose her own attorney. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny is expected to consider the singer’s request for a new attorney at a hearing on Wednesday.

“I really haven’t had the opportunity to choose my own attorney myself,” Spears said during a June 23 hearing. “I wish i could do it”.

Rosengart had no comment when contacted by CNN on Monday.

TMZ and The New York Times were the first to report the news, over the weekend.

Rosengart is currently a shareholder in the Greenberg Traurig litigation firm. He has represented Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Sean Penn, in the past.