"When we weren't together, we did basically the same thing as when I'm on or away from a project. We used FaceTime to make our workouts as close to each other as possible, and the truth is that it worked very well," said the 26-year-old, after recalling that his famous partner had been confined to his family home in Kentwood, in the state of Louisiana.
However, and especially for Britney, pedaling next to the love of her life has always played a fundamental role in the physical and emotional well-being of the two lovers, especially due to the positive effects that He has this activity when it comes to relieving stress and anxiety. "We love going out on the bike because it is a solid and regular movement exercise, which is very useful to reduce stress and anxiety," Sam revealed, just then bring out the most "competitive" side of your girl.
“We play tennis a lot, and she is very competitive in that sport. I think she could have trained perfectly to be a professional player, that’s how good she is. She is a natural athlete,” she revealed in the same interview.