Britney Spears’ testimony about her guardianship

Britney Spears will speak in court: what’s at stake? 3:03

(CNN Spanish) – At a public hearing in Los Angeles court, Britney Spears gave her testimony virtually – over the phone – about the protracted guardianship battle for her estate, which came under the control of her father under court order in 2008.

The 39-year-old pop star approached Supreme Court Justice Brenda Penny and petitioned to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as guardian of her estimated $ 60 million estate last year.

Spears spoke for more than 20 minutes while reading a letter, and during her hearing she expressed her anger, frustration and sadness at her current court-ordered conservatorship.

“I told the world that I am happy and that I am fine,” the singer said of the arrangement that has been in place for almost 13 years.

“I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep, ”he continued.

During the hearing Spears said: “A lot has happened in the last two years, the last time I was in court. I have not returned to court because I did not feel that they would listen to me. Spears went on to say that she felt like she had been forced to go on tour in 2018 and perform in Las Vegas during her residency.

After announcing publicly that she would pause her presentations, Spears said Wednesday that she was prescribed lithium against her will.

It’s a strong drug. You can be mentally damaged if you take it for more than 5 months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses.

The singer criticized how her family, including her father Jamie Spears, have handled her guardianship and responded to her concerns about her care.

“My family didn’t do a damn thing,” he said. All I had to do [mi papá] he was the one who approved of everything. My whole family did nothing.

This is the first time that Spears has addressed the court since her court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, filed a request to suspend her father Jamie Spears as guardian of her estate last year.

Britney Spears described her court-ordered guardianship as “abusive” and said she just wants her life back. The singer said she would like to petition to end the court-ordered guardianship without the condition of having to pass a health assessment.

His attorney, Sam Ingham III, said Spears has not yet ordered him to formally file this application on her behalf.

Chloe Melas contributed to this report