Britney Spears surprises with new look

Despite making a change from her traditional blonde, Britney She did not completely renounce her golden hair, as the look is a gradient from medium to ends that stands out enough to impress her almost 30 million followers, in the images she shared, where she is seen with a printed leotard in Animal Print.

For a few days, Britney has spoken out against those who claim that she is in captivity and on June 23 will be present at the hearing for her custody.

Samuel D. Ingham, attorney for the artist Britney Spears, mentioned a week ago that the singer wants to speak directly before the Superior Court of Los Angeles in a hearing on the legal protection of her estate, which for now remains under the control of her father, James Spears, who also influences life and the singer’s career since she was 13 years old.