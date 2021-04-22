Britney Spears spotted on rare outing amid legal trouble

The 39-year-old singer was spotted shopping at the Malibu Country Mart in Malibu as she continues the legal battle over her guardianship and relationship with her father.

Britney has generated widespread concern for her well-being since the February premiere of the documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which details her rise to fame at a young age and her struggles with mental health and guardianship, which is primarily controlled by her father, Jamie.

The pop star has made very few appearances and declined to be interviewed for the documentary.

Britney emerged, accompanied by a bodyguard, in skinny jeans, a crop top, sandals and a brown blazer in the intense Californian heat, as she headed to her car.