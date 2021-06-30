Britney Spears’ sister breaks the silence and shows her support

MEXICO CITY.

In the past week Britney Spears He was able to speak in front of a judge to ask for an end to the guardianship that his father maintains to handle all the affairs of his life, both financial, artistic and family.

Now, Jamie lynn spears, the sister of singerFinally, he broke the silence and stood by the artist’s side, making it clear that all he wants is to see her happy and fully enjoy her life as the adult woman that she is.

Now that she has spoken clearly and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel like I have to say: Since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored and supported my sister. Let’s see, she’s my older sister! On top of all this sh * t, ‘he said.

Jamie lynn spears He assured that she will not be that person in the family who tells Britney how she should live her life and does not intend to interfere with her sister fulfilling her dream of becoming the mother of a girl.

I don’t care if you want to flee to a rainforest and have a million babies in the middle of nowhere, or if you want to go back in style and take over the world like you have done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose in any case, ‘he said Jamie lynn spears.

Britney Spears’ sister already knew that Britney would talk about the financial abuse of their father

On the other hand, and without giving further details, Jamie Lynn Spears assured that she was aware of the decision of Britney to be financially independent, because for a long time, even before Free Britney went viral, both had had a private conversation about this matter:

We had a private conversation between sisters where I myself told her to ask for legal advice to end this situation that she dislikes so much, ‘she said.

Finally, Britney Spears’ younger sister he assured that as long as his sister is happy she will not oppose any of your decisions and, on the contrary, it will support it 100 as it always has:

If the guardianship ends and she flies to Mars or whatever she wants to do to be happy … I will support her 100% because I support my sister and I love her. I always have and always will. As long as I’m happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all’.

