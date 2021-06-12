Britney Spears Shows Off Tattoo While Wearing a Hot Pink Swimsuit

Britney Spears may be in the public eye, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have parts of herself that she keeps private. We already know that Brit has tattoos like her pair of pink says on her left wrist, but she also has a tat that, let’s just say, is hiding in plain sight.

“Hot pink makes my so pop 🌸👙🌸 !!!!” Brit captioned an Instagram post of her in a neon pink swimsuit, showing off her tattoo. “Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before ???? It’s Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards !!!! It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing !!!! It’s my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it 😉😉😉 !!!!! “

Brit must love her one-piece suit almost as much as she likes her tattoo. She also posted a video of herself dancing in the plunging v-neck swimsuit with the caption, “PINK is the new RED 🌸🎀🌷 !!!!!” Bc, duh.

When it comes to life beyond tattoos and dance moves, she says she’s “totally fine.” She’s been fighting her conservatorship in legal battles and fans created an entire movement in her honor called the #FreeBritney movement. In April, she shared an update on her life in an Instagram video: “I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

Britney was in the spotlight even more after the release of the unauthorized documentary Framing Britney in February. The New York Times exposed the years of media scrutiny, public backlash, and sexism she experienced throughout her career. However, she’s somehow found a way to keep dancing (literally) and we love her for it.

