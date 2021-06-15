Britney Spears shows off her favorite tattoo wearing a swimsuit

Apart from some strange comments that Britney Spears made last March, confessing that speculations about her personal life have always hurt her a lot, the pop princess has preferred to stay out of the legal battle to modify the terms of the guardianship that was imposed on her more than a decade and the controversy that the documentary ‘Framing Britney’ aroused, which delved into this very issue to try to discover if the singer was being the victim of an injustice.

While the rest of the world wonders whether or not she will appear in person at the hearing set for June 23 – the latest rumors about it say she will not – the pop star continues to post videos on her favorite social network, Instagram, where there has also been a lot of talk about her in recent times for the type of content she shares almost daily: in which the almost professional quality that characterizes the accounts of other celebrities is conspicuous by its absence.

In one of her latest photographs, Britney appears posing with her back to the camera clad in a pink bathing suit and with white knee-high boots to show the discreet ink design that decorates her neck.

“The bright pink makes my tan stand out more. Have you seen the tattoo on my neck before? It is in Hebrew, a language that is written backwards [de derecha a izquierda]. It says ‘Mem Hey Shin’ and it means ‘healing’ (sic) ”, he has written next to the image. “It is one of my favorite tattoos, but ironically they can never see“.