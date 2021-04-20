Britney Spears says she’s okay but her fans think she’s not. WTF? Britney Spears directly told her fans that she is fine and very happy, but fans believe this is not true and that she is screaming for help. HELP ME! I’m poor … ah, that’s me, sorry.

Fans have been talking about this since Britney posted the video last week, where she says it IS OK, and that she is just taking time out of her professional career to enjoy her free time.

“Yes, I am totally fine. I am extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break now because I’m having a good time. ”

Well, this is not enough for all the fans, it turns out that they have left a lot of comments speculating that she was reading a script or that the video was edited in a way that hid a darker undertone. You know, mystery!

Well, TMZ says that’s not the case, that is, there is no mystery, ok? Sources close to Spears say that Britney was the one who made the video and edited it, that there is no longer original video. Nor that Britney is reading a script, the reason why she is rocking as many have noted, is because she is shy and a little restless. That’s it, there is nothing more hidden. LEAVE BRITNEY ALONE!

And if you wonder why Britney chose precisely this moment to say that IT IS OK, they say that Britney reads the comments left on the posts, and realized that many asked her that. So she wanted everyone to know that she’s okay. Remember that she writes and publishes her posts on the networks, ok?

So, Britney Spears tells her fans that she is fine but they think she is not, which is a cry for help.

Speaking of Britney, People reports that Mom Lynne is fighting Papa Spears’ attorney fees in court.

According to Ms., those four-month fees of $ 890,000 are substantially improper. For Lynne, the firm representing Jamie Spears, Holland & Knight is seeking compensation for services that they have not provided in good faith for the benefit of Britney. Lynne asks that the court review the attorneys’ costs and that a portion be returned to Britney’s estate. Lynne says that this portion is dedicated to the media, they are tours or interviews to combat the reports that put Papa Spears in a bad position. The court will say whether you are right or wrong.

This comes just two days after Britney shared her video saying she’s fine and taking time to enjoy herself.

So, Britney Spears says she’s okay but her fans think she’s not.

