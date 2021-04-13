Britney Spears Says She’s “Flattered” By Those “Concerned” About Her

Yet, her former makeup artist, Billy Brasfield, claimed he texted her directly and learned the message was not completely written by her.

Then, TMZ alleged that Britney “herself” spoke to the outlet to say, “No, I’m not talking to him at all. I write my posts. I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B. “

All the while, she keeps dropping new cryptic posts for fans to obsess over, including her recent messages about the color red, which have been accompanied by pics of red lips, a red refrigerator and more random symbols. Three days ago, she mysteriously teased, “RED is coming to theaters near you…. KIDDING folks.”

In response to today’s post, one fan wrote, “queen, being concerned with your life is our part time job.” Another said, “This is the oddest behavior … I hope you are truly okay girl. We love you.”