Britney Spears says she cried for weeks after documentary of her life

(CNN) – Pop superstar Britney Spears said the recent documentary exploring her career and her high-profile battle with her father over the guardianship of her estate brought her to tears.

“Framing Britney Spears,” which aired in February, describes the singer’s traumatic life under the spotlight of the public and delves into the legal guardianship that gives her father, Jamie Spears, power over her finances and personal affairs.

In response to the documentary, Spears told her 29 million Instagram followers Tuesday night that she had “cried for two weeks” after the broadcast.

“There has always been a lot of speculation about my life, it has been observed and judged – really all my life!” He wrote in a post with a video in which he dances to the Aerosmith song “Crazy” at his home.

Then the 39-year-old singer wrote: “I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your true weak point because the media have always judged me so much, insulted me, embarrassed me … And they continue to do so to this day! As the world keeps turning and life goes on, we remain as fragile and sensitive as people!

Britney said she did not see the entire documentary, but was “embarrassed” by how she was portrayed.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in. I cried for two weeks and well, I still cry at times, “he said.

Samantha Stark, the director of The New York Times documentary, told Entertainment Tonight last month that her team “tried everything” to get an interview with Britney Spears, but got nowhere.

After discussing the documentary, Britney said in her Instagram post: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try to maintain my own joy, love and happiness! Dancing makes me happy every day! I’m not here to be perfect, perfect is boring, I’m here to convey spirituality! “

CNN reached out to representatives for Spears for further comment.

The singer has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2008, after a series of personal problems that came to light.

At a guardianship hearing in November, her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked a Los Angeles judge to remove Spears’ father from his role. He said the singer would not return to the stage as long as he continued to control his fortune.

Spears requests that Jodi Montgomery, a temporary guardian of her estate appointed in 2019, become her permanent personal guardian.