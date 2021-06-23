Britney Spears reveals the abuse she suffered and says her family deserves to be in jail – Tomatazos

The Britney Spears story is about to take a new turn; the musical star who fell in love with millions in the 1990s and 2000s and who was named “princess of pop”, has returned to the news thanks to the #FreeBritney movement, the documentary Framing Britney Spears – 100% and most recently, her statements to the California Court, where he revealed the abuses he suffered in recent years.

According to CNN, the #FreeBritney movement dates back to 2008, when Jamie spears, the singer’s father, was named co-guardian of the inheritance of his Britney, which meant that he would exercise control over her health and her private and public life. At that time only a few started the Free Britney campaign, but not many took it seriously. It was thanks to social networks that the movement gained strength and now the fans who supported it can verify that they did the right thing.

In the call with the court, Britney spoke out against her father for the first time, said that she wants her life back and also stated that no one in her family defended her from the abuse to which she was subjected by Jamie spears in the last 13 years (via ET Online).

Ma’am, I’m not here to be anyone’s slave … I’m so angry that I can’t sleep, and I’m depressed, I want to be heard … I want change and I want change moving forward. I deserve changes. I just want to get my life back, 13 years have passed and that’s enough. It’s enough and it doesn’t make any sense … I’m done.

The singer added that while she was still singing and performing she felt amazing, and accused not only her father, but others involved for his “criminal behavior”, and even said “I want to sue my family to be honest.” She also wants to attend to her mental health with a therapist at home, as it is intolerable to go to therapy with the paparazzi harassing her all the time:

I want to meet with a therapist once a week, not twice a week, and I want him to come to my house. ‘Cause I really know I need a little therapy […] and I would like to advance progressively. I want to be able to personally choose my own attorney. The main reason I am here is because I want to terminate the guardianship without being evaluated.

Britney also assures that she wants to get married and have a baby, because in custody she is not allowed to get pregnant, so she has an intrauterine device (IUD), and they do not let a doctor remove it. She compared her situation to sex trafficking, because she assures that her life is controlled even in the use of her money, her cell phone, her credit card and her passport.

