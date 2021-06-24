Britney Spears reveals shocking details of her guardianship

Britney Spears pleaded with the judge, for the first time in two years, to end her court-ordered guardianship, which has been in effect for nearly 13 years. On the outskirts of the courtroom, more than 100 of his followers, who support the #FreeBritney movement, waited.

Her written speech lasted more than 20 minutes and the singer refused to back down. When an attorney representing her co-guardian tried to close the court, Spears raised her voice to express that she wishes it to be public. “They have interfered in my life, so I feel like it should be a public hearing and they should listen to what I have to say,” said the well-known Princess of Pop. Britney went on to detail a series of heartbreaking allegations, such as being told that she cannot get married and that she has an IUD that her family refuses to allow her to remove as they do not want her to have any more children.

I’ve been in denial; shocked; I am traumatized [Britney]

© GettyImagesThe #FreeBritney Movement in LA

“The last time I spoke to you, you made me feel like I was dead like it didn’t matter. As if he thought he was lying. I’m not lying, so that maybe you understand the depth and degree of all this, I deserve changes, “he told the judge, according to CNN reports. She went on to explain that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, but she doesn’t have the agency to do so because she has an IUD that her team refuses to allow her to remove. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. They told me I can’t get married. I have an IUD inside me, but this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don’t want me to have any more children. This guardianship is doing me much more harm than good ”. And he added to the courts: “I really believe that this guardianship is abusive … I want to end the guardianship.”

“All I want is to own my money and for this to end, and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his (expletive) car,” Spears said, adding that she wants to be able to sue her family. Details of the heartbreak continued, and Spears said she was forced to take lithium against her will because she didn’t like the choreography for her planned 2019 Las Vegas residency, which was canceled. “I am not here to be anyone’s slave,” she said. “I can say no to a dance move.” Britney detailed the effects the drug had on her: “It’s a strong drug. You can suffer a mental disability if it takes more than five months. I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. They had me with six different nurses ”.

“I wish I could share my story with the world,” he said. “I want you to listen to me. Making me hold this for so long is not good for my heart. I am concerned that I will not be allowed to be heard. I have the right to use my voice. My lawyer says I can’t let the public know what they did to me. ” Spears ended her comments by saying, “I deserve to have a two to three year break. I feel open and am good to talk to you about this. I feel trapped, intimidated, left out, and alone. I’m sick of feeling lonely. I deserve to have the same rights, to have a child or any of those things. “

Vivian Thoreen, attorney for Spears’s father, James spears, gave a brief statement that said: “You are sorry to see your daughter suffer and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. “

According to reports from Deadline, Britney’s attorney, Samuel Ingham III, told the court that the singer had said she would like to “seal the proceedings in the future.” How the proceedings proceed remains to be determined, as no formal petition for termination of guardianship has actually been filed. During her speech, Spears said she did not know she could request an end to the guardianship. “I’m sorry for my ignorance,” he said, “but I didn’t know that.” And he explained: “It is shameful and demoralizing what I have been through, and that is the main reason why I did not say it openly. I didn’t think anyone would believe me ”.