Britney Spears reveals she’s embarrassed by her life documentary

Britney Spears said she cried for weeks after watching a television documentary that reviewed her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicized collapse.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she did not see “Framing Britney Spears” in its entirety.

“But from what I did see, I was ashamed of the light they put me in, (…) I cried for two weeks and, well, (…) I still cry sometimes,” he wrote Monday afternoon in his account , along with a video of her dancing to Aerosmith’s “Crazy”.

The documentary, which also dealt with the artist’s long battle with her father for control of her financial affairs, was released last month.

Spears, who rose to fame in 1998 with the hit “Baby One More Time,” wants to stop being under the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie Spears took on that role in 2008, after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment.

The singer’s fans have shown their support on social media under the hashtags #WereSorryBritney (Sorry Britney) and #FreeBritney (Free Britney).

“I have been exposed all my life acting in front of people. It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe your true vulnerability, because I have always been highly judged (…) and embarrassed by the media (…) and still am to this day, “Spears wrote.

“As the world continues to turn and life continues, we remain as fragile and sensitive as people. (…) I am not here to be perfect, (…) the perfect is boring, (…) I am here to convey goodness “.