Britney Spears returns to court in Los Angeles, what will happen?

Three weeks after Britney Spears beg to end his “abusive” guardianship, The legal battle of the pop singer returns this Wednesday to a court in Los Angeles.

Spears gave an explosive testimony on June 23 in which she implored a California judge to end the legal guardianship that her father has exercised over her since 2008, and that she be allowed to choose her own attorney.

How does the Britney Spears guardianship work and why has it lasted so long?

Audio with the emotional 20-minute statement was leaked and circulated on social media, increasing worldwide interest in a case that has already been the subject of a frenzied #FreeBritney campaign by fans.

It is not known if Spears, 39, will address the court directly this time, but at least 10 separate petition hearings and five more items are in the dossier, according to the Los Angeles County Superior Court website.

Since his allegation last month, many of the central figures in the complex and controversial network created to manage his personal and professional affairs have distanced themselves.

The artist’s designated attorney, Samuel Ingham, asked to be removed from the case. The lawyer was appointed by the court shortly after Spears suffered a nervous breakdown in 2007, when with a shaved head he attacked a paparazzi car at a gas station.

So did the financial management company that took over Spears’ estate jointly with her father Jamie, who remains in charge despite a petition to the contrary filed last year.

Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph has also resigned.

All three men were harshly criticized by Spears last month.

My father and anyone involved in this guardianship and my administration, who played a very important role in punishing me when I said ‘no’ (…) should be in jail. “

Her compelling testimony garnered wide support, from fans singing outside the courtroom but also from colleagues like Christina Aguilera and Madonna.

Spears told the court that she was prevented from removing a contraceptive IUD, despite wanting to have another child, and that she was being given medications that made her feel “drunk.”

She also claimed that she had been forced to perform shows under threat of lawsuit and that she was not even allowed to change privately or drive her own car.

I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and enough is enough, “Spears said at the hearing.

– “Choose my own lawyer” –

It is publicly unknown what will be resolved or requested this Wednesday. But earlier this month, Spears’ mother, Lynne, filed a request for her daughter to be allowed to choose her own attorney following Ingham’s resignation.

Celebrity website TMZ reported Tuesday that the singer has been in talks with Hollywood attorney Mathew Rosengart, who has agreed to represent her.

Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who previously represented the likes of Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn, is expected to attend court Wednesday.

The lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ..

If the judge approves her appointment, it is expected that Rosengart will ask for Jamie Spears’ removal from control of her daughter’s estate and, at some point, the complete end of the guardianship.

I have not really had the opportunity to personally choose my own attorney. And I wish I could do that, “Spears told the court last month.

The main reason I’m here is because I want to end the guardianship without having to be evaluated, “he added.

Judge Brenda Penny must approve the resignation requests from Ingham and the Bessemer Trust firm.

Spears is currently responsible for paying both parties’ legal bills, including the high fees charged by attorneys who oppose her regaining free will.

Wednesday’s hearing will not be able to be followed online after the experience with the previous one, filtered after it was made available for transmission according to the protocols for the pandemic.

