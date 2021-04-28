Britney Spears requests to testify in Los Angeles Superior Court about her legal guardianship – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Britney Spears asked to intervene before the Superior Court of Los Angeles in a hearing, scheduled for June 23, on the legal guardianship that has controlled her life for 13 years.

The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, indicated on Tuesday that Spears wishes to speak in court, something she had not done since May 10, 2019, when her statement was taken behind closed doors and nothing she said was made public. .

It is unknown if this summer’s audience will be organized under the same secrecy and what are the requests that the singer will present in her speech.

Half a hundred followers of the “princess of pop” gathered on Tuesday morning in front of the Los Angeles courthouse with placards in support and messages that described as slavery the legal guardianship by which Spears’ father controls all property and your daughter’s decisions.

Earlier this year, the court ruled that the father, James Spears, would not be the sole legal guardian and must share all decisions with an investment fund chosen by Spears.

The decision came after the artist’s legal team expressed “strong opposition” to her father continuing to exercise full control over her life.

“It is no secret that my client does not want his father as a co-guardian, but we recognize that it is a separate issue,” said the lawyer.

For her part, the parent’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, assured that her will is to end the legal guardianship as soon as the conditions are met. “If you want to finish it, you can register a petition,” he considered in an interview with CNN.

Spears, now 39, agreed to have her father become her legal guardian in 2008, a period marked by erratic behavior in which she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital and lost custody of her children.

Later, the artist was rehabilitated, released new albums and starred in one of the most watched shows in Las Vegas, but the guardianship was never revoked.

The “Toxic” singer has said that “she will not act again” until her father abandons that legal figure, questioned by thousands of Spears followers who periodically demonstrate with the slogan “#FreeBritney” (Freedom for Britney) and whose media interest increased after the premiere of the documentary “Framing Britney”, produced by The New York Times.

