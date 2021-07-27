Britney Spears requests removal of her father as administrator

Britney Spears asks to withdraw guardianship of her estate 1:54

. – Britney Spears’ new lawyer filed a petition on Monday to remove Jamie Spears, the singer’s father, as administrator of her estate.

The petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorney Mathew Rosengart seeks to remove his father as guardian and replace him with Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California.

The petition qualifies as “objectively intelligent preference the appointment of a highly qualified professional trustee in this circumstance.”

The filing says that Spears’ equity is comprised of more than $ 2.7 million in cash assets and $ 56 million in non-cash assets.

A representative for Jamie Spears could not be immediately reached by CNN.

Jamie Spears has been in charge of supervising her daughter’s estate during her 13 years of guardianship, which the singer has described as “abusive.” Speaking to court earlier this month, Britney Spears said she wanted to press charges against her father for “abuse of guardianship” and called the 13-year agreement “bloody cruelty.”

“If this isn’t abuse, I don’t know what is,” the singer said. “I thought they were trying to kill me.”

The filing came on the same day that another hearing in Spears’ guardianship case was held in Los Angeles Superior Court. At that hearing it was discussed whether the singer’s personal tutor, Jodi Montgomery, should receive additional security as a result of the alleged death threats she has received.

Attorneys for all parties requested more time to negotiate an additional security spending cap for Montgomery. Attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen said Jamie Spears would approve spending up to $ 50,000 a month on security for Montgomery if her daughter consents, despite her objection.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for September 29.