Britney Spears Reportedly Called 911 Before Her Testimony

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case is ongoing, but there’s been a recent development. According to an article published by The New Yorker, Britney made a call to 911 the night before her June 23 court hearing. The article, which was written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino, alleges that Britney, as well as law enforcement in Ventura County, Calif., Told the outlet that the musician “called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse.”

A person close to Britney shared the details with the outlet. People has confirmed that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called before the conservatorship hearing, stating that police records show authorities “arrived at her home per her request.”

In the article, Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, revealed that she had concerns about her daughter being in a conservatorship. According to the report, Lynne “spoke in a whisper” to the reporters as “she declined to answer detailed questions about the case.” She also apologized, explaining that if another family member walks in during the call, she would potentially have to “hang up abruptly.”

She added, “I got mixed feelings about everything. I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.” Britney expressed that she is also in pain during her testimony.

“They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life. So, I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen to what I have to say. I haven’t done anything in the world to deserve this treatment. It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to do. “

“I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I’m okay. And I’m happy.’ It’s a lie, “she told the judge. “I thought just maybe I said that enough. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth. Okay ? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry. It’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day. “

