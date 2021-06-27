Britney Spears Relaxes in Hawaii With Sam Asghari After Conservatorship Testimony

Britney Spears is enjoying some much-deserved downtime after delivering a shocking testimony at her conservatorship hearing. Brit jetted off to Maui for a lil vacay with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The two were photographed sunbathing and strolling on the island.

“Britney is excited to be back in Hawaii. It’s her favorite place. She can’t get enough. She would move there if she could,” a source tells People. “Sam has a career in LA though so it would be hard for him to move.”

The insider adds, “This past week was very stressful for both of them. They are trying to enjoy a few quiet days together.”

It’s totally understandable that Britney and Sam would want some alone time after being in the news nonstop. Sam has been Boyfriend of the Year ™ as he’s supported Brit during this, particularly stressful time. “Sam has been Britney’s rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out,” a source told People earlier this week. “She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can.”

When speaking to the court last week, Britney revealed that she wants to be released from the conservatorship she’s been in since 2008. She explained virtually to the court how it is stopping her from living her life as she chooses.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have children – any more children, “she told the Los Angeles court. She also revealed,” I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. “

